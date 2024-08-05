S’porean influencer announces baby’s gender with grand lion dance performance

Singaporean influencer uses lion dance to reveal baby’s gender

Singapore has witnessed its fair share of adorable gender reveal parties, including the country’s pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia announcing their arrival of a boy cub back in 2021.

On Sunday (4 Aug), Singaporean influencer Grace, who has the handle @graceglazee, warmed the hearts of many online with her own local take on a gender reveal party.

Grace shared a video of the extravagant celebration on her TikTok account, which has garnered more than a million views.

Lion dance reveals baby will be a boy

In the video, Grace is seen standing with her husband, both dressed in pale blue outfits with pink flowers.

The couple excitedly look on at two lion dancers in pink and blue respectively, representing either a baby girl or a baby boy.

As the instrumental music plays, building anticipation, a young blue lion steps out from behind a colourful display, revealing that the couple will be having a boy.

Cheers from onlookers erupt as blue confetti shoots out from behind the display, celebrating the couple’s exciting news.

Grace and her husband then pose with the lion dancers and share a warm embrace.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby boy,” the caption read.

Netizens gush over gender reveal

After watching the video, many netizens flocked to the comments to gush over the lavish gender reveal.

In response to a commenter, Grace noted that the lion dance performance was only a part of the big celebration.

A vlog posted on Grace’s Youtube channel revealed that the party was dim-sum themed, with a wide array of delicacies and treats for the partygoers.

Loved ones were also prompted to guess what gender they thought the baby would be.

Bought several luxury items prior to gender reveal

Grace has evidently been excited to welcome her mini-me as another TikTok video posted days prior showed the influencer unboxing Hermes gifts for her baby.

The video attracted more than 3 million views.

As she did not know the gender of her baby at that time, the two-minute long video showed Grace unboxing both blue and pink luxury items, including plushies, handkerchiefs, towels and blankets.

“I’m trying to justify my shopping addiction,” the caption read.

Netizens were in awe of Grace’s high-end purchases, with some noting how “broke” the video made them feel.

