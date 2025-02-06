Lion dancers in M’sia fall into 1-metre-deep sinkhole after ground collapses during performance

Lion dancers fall into one-metre-deep sinkhole during performance

On the seventh day of Chinese New Year (5 Feb), customers at a shop in Sabah, Malaysia were treated to a groundbreaking lion dance performance.

However, just as the group of lion dancers were performing at around 11am, the ground beneath them suddenly collapsed into a sinkhole.

This caused some of the three members of the dance troupe to fall into the sinkhole, which was one metre deep, the New Straits Times reported.

Fortunately, none of them were injured and they were successfully pulled out of the sinkhole by their teammates.

Shop corridor’s issue had previously been reported

Mr Rayner Ebi, a witness who is also an officer at a member of parliament’s (MP) service centre, said the corridor’s issue had previously been reported.

“The issue with the shop corridor floor had already been reported to the Tuaran District Council for safety measures before the incident occurred,” he said.

“However, accidents are unpredictable, and unfortunately, the collapse happened right during the lion dance performance.”

Witness urges authorities to take immediate action

Mr Ebi warned pedestrians to be cautious when passing through the area.

Additionally, he urged local authorities to take immediate action to ensure pedestrians’ safety.

“This incident is a clear reminder of the importance of immediate maintenance of basic infrastructure in the town by the local authorities,” he told Harian Metro.

