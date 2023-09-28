S’pore Women’s Football Team Loses 0-10 In North Korea Rematch At Asian Games

Singapore Women’s Football Team Loses Again In North Korea Rematch

Merely three days following their 0-7 defeat, the Singapore women’s football team suffered another devastating loss at the hands of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) on Wednesday (27 Sep).

This time, North Korea emerged victorious with a score of 0-10 in their rematch against the Lionesses.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 | Wednesday, 27 September 2023 Singapore 0 – 10 DPR Korea ⚽ Kim Kyongyong 3', 19', 36', 45'+1, 90'+8

⚽ An Myongsong 15', 60'

⚽ Ri Myonggum 17'

⚽ Myong Yujong 42'

⚽ Pong Songae 71'

By the time half-time rolled around, North Korea had already equalled their 7-0 tally, the full-time score of their first match.

At the end of the 90 minutes, the DPRK team had scored 10 goals.

Singapore women’s football team faced North Korea in 2nd game in 3 days

On Wednesday (27 Sep), Singapore had their rematch against the North Koreans at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games.

The rematch was because Cambodia, who were supposed to be the third team in their group, had withdrawn from the tournament.

At the Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium, Singapore started with these eleven players:

Beatrice Tan

Nurerwadah Erwan

Irsalina Binte Irwan

Khairunnisa Anwar

Siti Rosnani

Nur Syazwani Ruzi

Ho Hui Xin

Dhaniyah Qasimah

Venetia Lim

Sarah Zu’risqha Zul’kepli

Nur Farhanah Rohaizat

Only Khairunnisa and Lim were not in the starting XI in their first match against North Korea.

Lionesses lost 0-7 within first half

By half-time, North Korea had already scored seven goals, equalling the full-time score of the previous match.

Four North Korean footballers had gotten on the scoresheet:

Kim Kyongyong (4 goals)

An Myongsong (1 goal)

Ri Myonggum (1 goal)

Myong Yujong (1 goal)

Again, the Lionesses found no success in front of goal.

DPRK scored three more goals in 2nd half, won by 0-10

When full-time came around, the Lionesses remained goalless while North Korea scored three more goals.

This pushed the final score to 0-10, in favour of the DPRK.

Pong Songae also joined the ranks of their team’s scorers, while Kim Kyongyong added a fifth goal. An Myongson chipped in with a goal of her own too.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this left Singapore at the bottom of Women’s Group C, while North Korea qualified for the quarter-finals.

Another loss against North Korea

On Sunday (24 Sep), the Lionesses made their debut at the 19th Asian Games.

Unfortunately, their debut was a rough one as they lost 0-7 against North Korea.

ST reported that several key players, including Danelle Tan, Nur Izzati Rosni, Ernie Sontaril, and Lila Tan were not in the Asian Games squad.

Danelle Tan is currently with Borussia Dortmund in Germany and did not join the squad. Meanwhile, Putri Nur Syaliza was taking her university exams at Oakland University.

