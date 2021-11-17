Singapore Lions With Covid-19 Recovering Well In Their Dens

Earlier this month, several lions at the Night Safari and one from Singapore Zoo tested positive for Covid-19.

Many Singaporeans were understandably concerned about the lions’ wellbeing, including Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

After checking in with Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR), Mr Ong was relieved that the lions were recovering well.

He also took to Facebook to share the good news with members of the public who might be keen on updates about the lions.

Singapore lions recovering after contracting Covid-19

About 2 days ago, 3 snow leopards died of Covid-19 at the children’s zoo in Nebraska, USA.

Upon hearing the alarming and devastating news, Minister Ong quickly contacted MWR to check on the infected lions and carers.

Mr Ong soon got a response through Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings.

Thankfully, all the lions who tested positive are recovering well. In particular, those at the Night Safari are still bright and alert, with their diets boosted with vitamins and supplements.

All the lions have also been eating well.

Additionally, their carers are doing fine as they only suffered mild symptoms.

After hearing the good news, Mr Ong decided to update members of the public on how the infected lions were doing.

Hope our lions and their carers recover soon

It’s certainly a relief to hear that both lions and their carers are doing well despite contracting Covid-19.

We’re grateful that the lions are being well taken care of and have been given more supplements to boost their health.

Hopefully, they will have a speedy recovery and be free from Covid-19 soon.

