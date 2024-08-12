Ang Mo Kio residents plagued by sanitary pads flung out of window, Internet urges NEA to step in

Litterer tosses used sanitary pads out of window in Ang Mo Kio

On Saturday (10 Aug), a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share their dissatisfaction with a supposed serial litterer in Ang Mo Kio.

The unidentified person has been tossing stained sanitary pads out of their flat, resulting in the pads peppering all over the estate.

According to the post, the unsanitary incidents occurred at block 549 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

“Throwing used pads through the window and everywhere had pads stuck here and there,” the caption read.

A photo taken by the netizen showed an opened sanitary pad atop an air-conditioner vent, which the culprit seemingly disposed off from their own window.

Other photos showed used sanitary pads scattered across various areas of the vicinity, including a grass patch on the ground floor of the HDB block.

Another photo showed a pad littered near a bicycle rack.

In the comments, the Ang Mo Kio resident added that the littering had been happening for “years”.

Netizens disgusted by scene

After viewing the post, many Facebook users were disgusted by the litterer’s acts.

Others shared similar occurrences in their respective neighbourhoods.

Overall, netizens urged the Ang Mo Kio resident to report the littering incidents to the National Environmental Agency (NEA).

According to the Environment Public Health Act, an individual found guilty of committing a high-rise littering offence may be fined up to S$2,000 for a first conviction, S$4,000 for a second conviction, and S$10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

MS News has reached out to the resident and NEA for more information.

