Little Caesars Pizza S’pore to close down this month, offers large pizzas at value price

Little Caesars Pizza Singapore closing September, fans lament loss

Little Caesars Pizza announced that their last Singapore outlet in Funan Mall would be closing soon.

The third-largest pizza chain in the United States, it arrived in Singapore in 2018.

After an initial expansion of outlets, each of them began shutting their doors permanently. Most recently, the Little Caesars Pizza at Punggol’s Northshore Plaza closed on 26 Aug.

This left just the chain’s flagship location at Funan Mall as the sole survivor.

The announcement of its closure came on Facebook and Instagram on 3 Sep, in the company’s signature orange-and-white style.

“Our last standing outlet at Funan Mall is closing this September 2024,” the post read, adding that it was “goodbye for now” to their Singapore customers.

Little Caesars Pizza also advertised pizzas at “value price” until then, calling it the last chance to taste them.

“Grab your Large Pizzas starting from only S$11.90 while you can!”

Customers say their pizza had good value for money

The chain’s customers on social media reacted with sadness, lamenting the imminent closure. One asked why Singapore always lost good food.

A netizen praised their pizzas for having good value for money, saying a large Pepperoni pizza used to cost S$8 and they could eat it for two meals.

Some of their fans blamed the business closure on the lack of advertising by the business in 2024.

Another even suggested that they should have promoted themselves as having “real pepperoni”, as a non-halal pizza chain.

There was also some confusion on the specific closing date, as the post only stated Sep 2024.

