Little India Accident In Early Hours Of 10 Jul Leaves 2 Passengers Trapped In Taxi

An overturned car is usually indicative of a severe traffic accident, given the tremendous force needed to lift it off the ground.

In the early hours of Saturday (10 Jul) a taxi was found lying on its side in Little India with 2 passengers trapped in the rear seats.

Source

After arriving at the scene, SCDF officers had to saw through the taxi’s roof in order to rescue the 2 individuals.

2 persons trapped in taxi after Little India accident

According to SCDF, the accident happened at around 2.50am on Saturday (10 Jul) at the intersection of Bukit Timah and Selegie Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi was lying on its side against a concrete barrier. The cab also appears to be severely dented in many areas.

Source

A dark grey sedan, presumably involved in the accident, was also spotted at the scene.

Source

Though the drivers of both vehicles were found outside their vehicles, 2 passengers remained trapped in the taxi, with one on top of the other.

Given the complexity of the operation, the SCDF had to deploy officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

In order to get to the passengers, SCDF officers reportedly had to cut open the taxi’s windscreen.

Source

They also seemingly pried the taxi’s roof apart to facilitate the extrication of both casualties.

Source

Casualties rescued after 1-hour operation

After an hour-long operation, SCDF officers and paramedics successfully rescued the 2 passengers from the vehicle.

Source

They were then conveyed to the nearby Tan Tock Seng hospital to receive treatment for their traumatic injuries.

The 2 drivers had also been taken to the same hospital earlier, while rescue operations were ongoing.

Hope the 4 individuals will recover swiftly

Kudos to the SCDF officers for rescuing the 2 trapped individuals from the wreckage.

We hope all 4 individuals involved in the accident merely suffered minor injuries and will make a full recovery soon.

Even though our roads might be emptier late at night, we hope drivers will remain vigilant to prevent such accidents from happening.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.