S’pore Family Urgently Seeks Liver Donor For Critically Ill Father Suffering From Liver Failure

Family In Singapore Appealing For Liver Donor After Father Suffers Liver Failure

A family in Singapore is looking for a suitable liver donor for their critically ill father.

In an urgent Facebook post, the family of Mr Oh KH states that he is currently suffering from sudden liver failure. He requires an immediate liver transplant, and his family is appealing to the public for a suitable donor to increase his chances of survival.

Mr Oh’s family revealed that he has always been in good health, but this unexpected turn of events has left all of them shaken.

The family is publicly searching for a liver donor so that Mr Oh can have a new lease of life.

Mr Oh described as a selfless & dedicated family man

Speaking on Mr Oh’s character, the family shared that he has sacrificed many of his years to help care for their children so they can have peace of mind at work.

“Our father has been selfless and dedicated his life to taking care of those around him. We are doing everything we can right now to save his life,” they wrote.

In an email sent to MS News, the Oh family said Mr Oh was a great father and an awesome uncle. He had helped to raise their cousins together with his wife.

He is described as a gentle soul who has never shouted at his children or raised his voice.

“Every day, he would buy breakfast for the whole family, bring us out, drive us to and fro for work, especially make a trip down to fetch us even if it’s not on his way, and many more,” they said, adding that he had done the same for their cousins.

Searching for a healthy liver donor

The family highlights that they understand this is a huge request to ask of the public. However, they believe there are kind-hearted people willing to help those in need.

“With the power of social media today, we are hopeful of meeting a suitable donor.”

The ideal liver donor for Mr Oh should meet the following requirements:

Age: 21 to 55 years old

Blood Type: A+ or O+

Weight: 60kg and above

Health Status: Healthy (no preexisting conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or fatty liver)

If you or someone you know meets these donor requirements and is willing to be a liver donor, you are urged to contact the Oh family via WhatsApp at +65 8805 3566.

