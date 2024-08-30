Monitor lizard devours mouse deer at Thomson Nature Park, crushes mammal alive

Monitor lizard devours mouse deer at Thomson Nature Park on 29 Aug

A wildlife photographer recently captured the moment a monitor lizard devoured a mouse deer at Thomson Nature Park.

55-year-old Joanne Toh was on her usual walk to capture photos of snakes and insects on Thursday (29 Aug) afternoon when she witnessed the horrifying scene.

Using her lens to get a better view of what was happening, Ms Toh saw that the lizard was in the midst of eating a mouse deer. Although she understands that it’s part of nature, she couldn’t help but feel saddened.

In the short clip shared to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, the lizard was seen munching on the mouse deer’s neck. In the full video, the lizard uses its jaw and claws to tear apart the mammal before eating it.

Several photos Ms Toh shared also show the lizard chomping on the mouse deer’s guts.

Despite having years of experience, Ms Toh said this was the first time she had seen a monitor lizard eating a mouse deer.

Even though she’d seen snakes snacking on smaller animals, the scene was too much for her and she left before the lizard was done with its meal.

Also read: Wildlife lovers capture clear footage of king cobra engulfing python in MacRitchie Nature Trail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Joanne Toh on Facebook.