Wildlife lovers capture clear footage of king cobra engulfing python in Macritchie Nature Park

Wildlife lover spots king cobra swallowing python in Macritchie

Wildlife lovers in Singapore have captured high-definition footage of a king cobra devouring a python in Macritchie Nature Park.

45-year-old Sam Mason spotted the two wild reptiles at around 5pm on Sunday (18 Aug).

His wife, 42-year-old Julie Mason shared a picture of the rare encounter on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, which left many other nature lovers in awe.

“Who else saw this battle at Macritchie today,” the caption read.

King cobra won ‘battle’

Speaking to MS News, Ms Julie shared that her husband chanced upon the two snakes while on a walk through the nature trail.

Ms Julie added that she has always been “fascinated” by wild snakes and takes time to watch them whenever she comes across them on her adventures.

“It’s incredible to see snakes in nature and observe from a safe distance,” she noted.

Ms Julie’s husband also captured a video of the sighting, showing the full length of the large king cobra lurking amongst fallen dried leaves.

The clip and picture both showed the python wrapped motionless around the king cobra’s head as it struggled to break free from the clutches of the large snake.

Another nature lover, 42-year-old Tan Yi, also managed to get a 19-second video of the spectacle.

Mr Tan told MS News that he was walking along the path with his daughter when a passer-by, presumably Ms Julie, overheard him saying to his daughter that “it would be such a great experience” if they saw snakes there. Ms Julie then alerted them to the so-called “battle”.

Mr Tan’s video shows a close-up of the two snakes entwined, with the python’s body visibly contracting against the king cobra.

At the end of Mr Tan’s video, the python’s body can be seen contracting violently once more.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime NatGeo experience,” Mr Tan said, adding that he had once come across a king cobra snake during his army days in Lim Chu Kang cemetery.

Ms Julie told MS News that the king cobra emerged victorious from the jaw-dropping “battle” as it eventually dragged the helpless python into the jungle.

Netizens amazed by rare sighting

After viewing the post, many Facebook commenters were in awe of the king cobra’s massive size.

Others commented how “scary” it must have been to come across such “dangerous” snakes in the wild.

Overall, nature lovers gushed over how lucky Julie’s husband was to have spotted the rare encounter.

Featured image adapted from Julie Mason on Facebook.