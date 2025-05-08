5 loan shark runners arrested for targeting M’sians working in S’pore, lure them through loan ads on TikTok & FB

5 runners arrested for targeting Malaysians working in Singapore by luring them through loan ads

Five suspected loan shark runners in Malaysia have been arrested for allegedly targeting Malaysians working in Singapore with shady online loan ads and then harassing them when they couldn’t pay up.

According to Malay Mail, the arrests took place on Thursday (8 May), following a police operation in Johor.

Among the suspects were three men aged 30 to 34, and a 27-year-old woman, all believed to be involved with a loan shark syndicate active across Johor and Pahang since March 2025.

Lured victims with loan ads on TikTok & Facebook

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the group posted fake loan advertisements on Facebook and TikTok, targeting Malaysians working in Singapore.

Once victims responded, they were funnelled to WhatsApp, where the syndicate arranged loan deals and transferred money using Singapore-based bank accounts.

Interest rates ranged from a shocking 20% to 50%.

Paid just S$30 to S$106 to terrorise borrowers

When victims failed to repay their loans, the suspects allegedly resorted to criminal intimidation. The runners were paid fees as low as RM100 (S$30) to RM350 (S$106).

The acts include:

Splashing of red paint

Making criminal threats

Padlocking of house doors

According to The New Straits Times, authorities raided the premises and seized a car, four mobile phones, a bucket of paint, and a knife.

All suspects tested positive for methamphetamine during a urine test.

Nine loan shark cases solved with one arrest

Johor police confirmed that the arrests have helped crack nine related cases — six in Johor and three in Pahang.

Six investigation papers have been submitted to the state legal adviser’s office.

The suspects are expected to be charged on Thursday (8 May) at the Batu Pahat Magistrate’s Court for mischief, which carries a sentence of up to five years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Authorities have also urged members of the public to avoid clicking on online loan advertisements and report any suspicious activities.

