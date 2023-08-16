M’sian Loan Sharks Publicly Apologise After Splashing Paint On Wrong House, Offer Compensation Too

Malaysian Loan Sharks Offer Apology After Splashing Paint On Wrong House

Loan sharks have always posed a massive problem with the way they terrorise their victims. Last year, a woman in Ipoh alleged that a few of them had set fire to her car.

As terrifying as they might be, these individuals are capable of recognising and owning up to mistakes.

Recently, a group of loan sharks in Malaysia realised they had splashed red paint on the wrong house, assuming the debtor they were targeting lived there.

They then took to Facebook, publicly apologising and offering to right their wrongs.

Malaysian loan sharks splash paint on wrong house

According to Hype, a user by the name of DK DK posted to a Facebook group, Batu Pahat, on 13 Aug.

They explained that they were targeting a debtor who lived in Batu Pahat and owed them money.

Only after splashing red paint on a house in Jalan Minyak Baku on two separate occasions, did they realise they got the victim’s address wrong.

The family had also posted on Facebook about the incident, explaining that the loan sharks had made a mistake.

Unfortunately, this came to their attention far too late. By then, the damage had already been done — twice, to add insult to injury.

The loan sharks thus clarified that the family in the house was not in their debt.

They also officially apologised to the residents and offered to conduct repair works on the property to make amendments.

Netizens find loan sharks’ apology hilarious

The post quickly became viral, with many expressing their amusement at the apology.

According to Hype, some joked about the loan sharks having manners and being more reasonable than those who borrowed money without paying it back.

A few netizens also pointed out how hilarious it was for even loan sharks to apologise for their mistakes.

Others weren’t so lenient, though. One user urged the owner of the affected house to lodge a police report, The Vibes reports.

Yet another said the loan sharks should give themselves up to the police.

They claimed this was the least they could do for causing damage to property and committing a crime.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hype.