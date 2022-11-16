Woman In Ipoh Claims S’pore Loan Sharks Set Her Car On Fire, Police Investigating

Loan Sharks Set Fire To Woman’s Car In Ipoh, Leave Note With Singapore Phone Numbers

Loan sharks are notorious for their methods of threatening borrowers to return the money they owe, including unorthodox ways like hanging pork outside their residential areas.

Recently, a woman in Malaysia alleged that loan sharks from Singapore who have been harassing her family have set fire to her car.

The police are currently investigating the incident. At the time of writing, the suspect is still at large.

Loan sharks allegedly from Singapore set car in Ipoh on fire

According to The Star, the woman, who only wanted to be known as Ms Yip, said that neighbours alerted her to the incident on Monday (14 Nov).

They helped to put out the fire, she explained.

Along with the charred remains of her car, she also found a note with the message, “Call me back, settle your problem…”

Ms Yip noticed that the message, addressed to her sister-in-law, contained two phone numbers with Singapore’s country code.

Woman said her family didn’t borrow money

In a press conference organised by Ipoh Barat Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) coordinator Low Guo Nan, Ms Yip emphasised that her family did not borrow the money.

Instead, she believed that the loan sharks targeted her family because of her sister-in-law’s dealings with them.

Ms Yip’s mother-in-law also said that her daughter claimed that her ex-boyfriend had borrowed money from an ah long or loan shark in Singapore.

She asked her daughter to resolve the issue, as the latter had not lived in the area for over 20 years.

She also maintained their innocence, as she was concerned for the safety of her four grandchildren in the house.

After learning about the incident, her daughter apparently apologised for it. Since 2019, the mother and daughter have allegedly not seen each other as well.

Police investigating incident

Mr Low assured the family that the police were investigating the case, noted The Straits Times (ST).

After reaching out to the authorities, he said that they are looking into the incident as a criminal case.

“I have also asked them to increase their surveillance in the area so the family will feel safer,” he added.

According to Mr Low, incidents of loan sharks from Singapore targeting families in Ipoh have increased in the past year.

He thus urged borrowers to refrain from engaging with them directly or contacting them with phone numbers provided.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star.