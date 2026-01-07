M’sian nurse working in S’pore seeks advice after fiancé asks her to take out loan for sports car

Man asks fiancée working in Singapore to take out loan for sports car

For many, taking on a major loan for a home or car is a serious financial commitment that requires careful consideration.

However, a man in Malaysia allegedly asked his fiancée, a Malaysian nurse working in Singapore, to apply for a loan on his behalf so that he could own a sports car.

Unsure whether she should agree to the request, the woman shared her dilemma anonymously in a Facebook group on Tuesday (6 Jan), seeking advice from fellow members.

Fiancé unable to secure loan due to low salary

In her post, the woman said she had only been working as a nurse in Singapore for about a year.

She added that her fiancé recently asked her to “give him” a Honda Civic Type R FL5, a high-performance sports sedan priced at RM399,900 (about S$126,000).

According to her, he explained that his loan application had been rejected due to his low salary.

As a result, he asked her to take out the loan under her name instead, assuring her that he would handle the monthly repayments as he runs a motorcycle towing business.

“Should I proceed with his request?” she asked, adding that she felt conflicted and unsure.

Netizen urge woman to break up with fiancé

Many netizens who responded to the post strongly advised the woman against fulfilling her fiancé’s request.

Some went further, urging her to reconsider the relationship altogether.

One commenter pointed out that the couple were not yet married, warning that taking on such a financial burden could lead to long-term problems.

Summing up the general sentiment, one netizen wrote:

If you love him, do it. If you love yourself, don’t.

