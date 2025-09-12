Woman in M’sia sells boyfriend’s car to buy Chanel bag so she won’t look like ‘kampung girl’ among friends

Woman purchases Chanel bag after selling boyfriend’s car

A man from Penang, Malaysia, has expressed his shock and frustration online after his girlfriend sold his family car, a Perodua Myvi, to fund her purchase of a Chanel bag.

The woman had supposedly gone through with the sale without his consent.

In a Facebook post uploaded on 5 Sept, the man shared that the car held sentimental value as it was passed down to him.

He had sought to carefully maintain the vehicle despite it being more than 10 years old.

Secretly sold his car while the man was on business trip

The man first found his car missing after returning from a business trip.

When he confronted his girlfriend, she casually informed him that she had sold the car and used the proceeds to buy the designer bag.

“I froze when I heard her say that,” the man recalled, explaining that the car was not even in her name, making the decision even more shocking.

To make matters worse, she did not sell the car in the traditional way but instead used a “sambung bayar” arrangement, where the new “owner” would pay for the car in instalments.

The woman defended her decision, stating that this was a quicker way to get the cash for her bag.

She added that the transaction was more convenient for her than going through a dealer.

She said owning designer bag was necessary to fit in social circle

The girlfriend, who recently joined a high-end social circle, expressed that owning a designer bag was a necessity to fit in.

“I’d rather you not have the Myvi, but I can’t live without a Chanel,” she allegedly told her boyfriend.

However, despite the money she made from selling the car, it was not enough to cover the full price of the bag.

She then insisted for her boyfriend to pay the difference.

“Think about it, if I embarrass myself in front of my friends, won’t you also be embarrassed?” she said.

The incident has caused the man to question his relationship, as he now wonders whether his girlfriend values their connection or if she is more focused on social status.

