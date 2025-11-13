Woman in M’sia dumbfounded as lobster meant for dinner suddenly gives birth in kitchen sink

Netizens expressed empathy towards the animal, asking the OP to release it back into the wild.

Woman finds lobster had given birth to multiple babies in kitchen sink

A woman in Malaysia got the shock of her life when the lobster she was preparing for dinner unexpectedly gave birth right in her kitchen sink.

The surprising moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, drawing reactions ranging from sympathy to disbelief.

Video shows baby lobsters wriggling around mother in sink

The incident was shared on Threads by user @nurtyara_wong.

In the 10-second clip, the lobster sits in the sink as dozens of tiny baby lobsters begin wriggling out from beneath its body, surrounding the mother in the water.

lobster birth

Source: @nurtyara_wong on Threads

Netizens express sympathy towards creature

The post took off online, with many users urging the woman not to cook the lobster after witnessing the birth.

lobster birth

Translation: Hey, brother, spare my life! Haha, you’ll get an endless supply of lobster!
Source: @nurtyara_wong on Threads

One joked that sparing the lobster would give her “an endless supply of lobsters”.

Others, however, suggested releasing both the mother and the babies back into the wild.

lobster birth

Translation: Please don’t cook it… Otherwise, its babies won’t be able to feed.
Source: @nurtyara_wong on Threads

Featured image adapted from @nurtyara_wong on Threads.

