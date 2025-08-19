Woman in M’sia given free meat by stranger, suspects it’s monitor lizard meat after cooking it

Woman in Malaysia suspects curry meat given by stranger contains monitor lizard meat

A woman in Malaysia was recently given curry meat by a stranger to bring home.

But as she was cooking the meat the next day, she discovered it had scales, which gave her reason to suspect that it was monitor lizard meat.

The story was shared on Threads by user @dira.deera last Thursday (14 Aug).

Meat in curry was rought & had scales

According to the original poster (OP), she had finished swimming in a river when an old man gave her a free meal of “ayam penyet with curry meat”.

She took the meal home, only to notice something unusual about the curry meat the next day — the skin was dark, rough, and had scales.

The OP then searched online for what the meat could be. She soon found that the meat in question matched images of monitor lizard meat.

In a follow-up post, the OP said she thought it was porcupine meat at first, but realised that it was much darker.

Nonetheless, the OP was able to look back at the incident with humour:

Never mind lah, at least I got to taste it once

Netizens ask why OP accepted meat from stranger

Netizens were puzzled by the incident, with many asking questions about the situation leading up to the realisation.

One netizen asked why she needed to cook the curry meat in the first place.

One netizen was just shocked that the OP would receive and take meat from a stranger.

On the same topic, another user simply advised the OP not to accept free meals so readily.

