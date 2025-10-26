Geylang shop owner forced to lock rented trash bin after alleged repeated misuse by others in the area

Repeated trash bin misuse by others forces Geylang shop owner to lock it up

A Geylang shop owner has voiced his frustration after the large trash bin he rented at his own expense turned into a “public dumping ground.” Nearby foreign workers and residents allegedly threw their rubbish into it, leaving the back alley in a mess.

Left with no choice, the shop owner eventually locked the trash bin to stop the misuse.

Trash bin often overflowing with rubbish

Mr Zheng (surname transliterated from Chinese), 48, a shop owner along Geylang Lorong 8, reached out to Shin Min Daily News to share his concerns.

He said the large trash bin near his shop was frequently overflowing with rubbish, causing serious hygiene issues in the area.

Mr Zheng told the Shin Min Daily News reporter that the back alley used to be relatively clean, but things have taken a turn for the worse over the past year.

He noticed more people dumping rubbish there indiscriminately, and said the situation has become increasingly unbearable.

“The rubbish piles up like a mountain, affecting hygiene, the street’s appearance, and even business. Customers are often put off when they see it.”

Videos provided by Mr Zheng show the alley strewn with black plastic bags and bundles of cardboard. Rubbish, including cardboard, plastic bags, and empty cans, littered the alley, turning it into a dumping site.

Rubbish problems have persisted for a year

Shin Min visited Geylang on Wednesday (22 Oct) evening and found the alley had been recently cleaned. Hence, the conditions were fairly manageable.

Nearby shop owners, however, said the back alleys of Lorong 8 and 10 have long faced rubbish problems for at least a year.

Ms Chow (surname transliterated from Chinese), 64, a grocery shop owner, said that each shop along the street has its own large trash bin.

However, they have all become “public dumping sites.” This left her with nowhere to dispose of her own rubbish.

Ms Chow said nearby workers and residents often dump their rubbish in the bin, which is always full, leaving her no choice but to leave her own rubbish on the ground.

Locked trash bin out of frustration

Rana (name transliterated), 31, another shop owner, expressed similar frustration. He said he pays S$500 a month to rent a trash bin, but it is repeatedly misused by nearby residents.

To reclaim control of the trash bin, he decided to lock it, preventing others from using it for free.

He has to unlock the bin with a key each time he disposes of rubbish and lock it again afterward. He admitted it is inconvenient but said there is no better way to manage the situation.

“We feel helpless too, since we can’t watch it all the time, but it’s still better than having nowhere to dispose of our rubbish,” he said.

Trash on ground not always removed

Mr Zheng said the cleaning staff used to clear the alley’s rubbish daily, but the rubbish piles have worsened recently.

He said that while the cleaners clear the rubbish in the bin, they do not always remove the trash on the ground.

Another shop owner, Raj (name transliterated), 32, also said he hopes the authorities will step in and send personnel to clean the area.

To protect his goods from rats, Raj installed a wire mesh outside his shop, while other shop owners set up rat traps and other preventive measures.

He has seen nearly ten rats at a time roaming freely in the alley, calling the situation both disgusting and unhygienic.

The Shin Min Daily News reporter also saw several fearless rats foraging near the trash bins, with one even climbing onto the reporter’s foot.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.