Redditors say East Coast Park resembles ‘slum’ due to rubbish, some say it’s typical during holidays

Redditor shocked by amount of rubbish at East Coast Park

A Reddit user recently voiced their concern about the state of cleanliness at East Coast Park, prompting a broader discussion about littering and park management.

In a post to the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Monday (12 May), the original poster (OP) shared that it was their first visit to the park in six years — and they were taken aback by the amount of trash scattered throughout the area.

Photos uploaded by the OP show rubbish spilling out of bins and strewn across the ground, among tents and picnic setups in various parts of the park.

Redditors react, comparing the park to a ‘slum’

The post sparked strong reactions, with several Reddit users commenting that the area resembled a “homeless encampment” or a “slum” due to the visible litter.

Some commenters questioned the role of public agencies such as the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the National Parks Board (NParks), suggesting more could be done to enforce anti-littering laws and issue fines where appropriate.

A number of users attributed the situation to an increase in park visitors and raised concerns about whether current public facilities and infrastructure are equipped to handle the growing crowds.

A few Redditors pointed out that similar conditions have been observed at other coastal areas like Changi Beach, with reports of tents becoming long-term fixtures.

Rubbish build-up reportedly common at East Coast Park during long weekends

Other users offered a more contextual explanation, noting that East Coast Park often sees an uptick in litter during long weekends and public holidays.

One commenter mentioned that the OP had visited on Vesak Day, a public holiday, which typically draws large crowds for picnics and camping.

This, they suggested, could explain the overflow of trash.

Another added that while rubbish tends to accumulate on such days, it is generally cleared later, and the park is usually clean on regular weekdays.

Some commenters took issue with the OP’s photos, arguing that they appeared to single out specific groups of people and risked reinforcing stereotypes.

Community offers possible solutions

Amid the discussion, several users proposed constructive ways to manage the situation.

Suggestions included encouraging visitors to take their trash home for recycling and increasing enforcement efforts during peak periods.

Others recommended installing larger bins and scheduling more frequent clean-ups during holidays and weekends to cope with the higher volume of waste.

Featured image adapted from r/SingaporeRaw on Reddit.