Foreign student questions S’pore’s ‘cleanest city’ status after spotting trash at Boat Quay

‘Even in Singapore, sh*t like this happens’: Foreign student shocked by roadside trash at Boat Quay

A TikTok video posted on Thursday (8 May) by user @izamo69 is drawing attention online for showing an unexpected sight in Singapore — a roadside littered with trash.

In the clip, she remarks, “People who say Singapore is the cleanest city on this planet — you guys haven’t seen this,” before panning the camera to reveal the mess.

Most of the rubbish appears to be food packaging waste, including plastic cups, canned drinks, and a styrofoam container.

“Even in Singapore, sh*t like this happens,” the TikToker adds.

Netizens defend cleaners & shift blame to tourists

Many netizens were quick to defend Singapore’s reputation, praising the country’s cleaners for doing their best to maintain the streets despite isolated incidents like this.

Several commenters — presumably locals — suggested that the blame lay not with Singaporeans, but with tourists.

One user, noting that the video was filmed at Boat Quay, pointed out that the area is “known for tourists” and speculated that the litter was likely left by non-locals.

Another agreed, saying, “Most Singaporeans won’t do this,” and highlighted the existence of strict fines for littering in the country.

Others took a broader view, comparing Singapore to other countries and writing that it remains one of the cleanest cities in the world.

As one user aptly put it: “Low crime doesn’t mean no crime. Clean cities doesn’t mean no trash.”

TikToker praises Singapore’s cleaners, says she has ‘never seen trash the next day’

In response to MS News’ queries, the woman in the video identified herself as Isabelle, a 20-year-old Turkish student who has been living in Singapore for almost two years.

She explained that she had been out for an evening stroll at Boat Quay with her mother when they came across the pile of trash near a bridge.

Her mother, who lived in Singapore nearly a decade ago, remarked that the country had been “much cleaner” back then.

Despite the sight, Isabelle said the incident didn’t change her impression of Singapore.

Residing in the east, she occasionally notices small bits of litter — plastic packaging, cigarette butts, and other debris — scattered around.

However, she emphasised that the trash is always gone the next day.

Praising the city’s cleaners, she said they do a “great job” of keeping the streets clean and are quick to act, cleaning it up “as soon as they notice”.

