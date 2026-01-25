‘Loneliest rider in China’ fulfils up to 200 orders a day as the sole delivery rider in the area

Man dubbed “loneliest rider in China” for being the only deliveryman in the city

On 21 Jan, local media outlets in China reported on a special deliveryman who has been dubbed the “loneliest rider in China”.

The reason for his moniker is simple — he is the only food delivery rider in the small town. According to HK01, the 24-year-old works in Mêdog County in southeastern Tibet.

A familiar face to every food vendor

Taobao Shangou, Alibaba’s food delivery service, first entered the region in Aug 2024. Since then, Huang Kaihong (name transliterated from Chinese) has worked as its lone delivery rider in the region.

Because of the small scale of the operation, Mr Huang also wears more than just his rider hat and serves as the manager and business liaison as well.

As a result, Mr Huang has become a recognisable face to all the food vendors in the area as he works to fulfil customer orders.

On average, the rider says he takes on up to 200 orders a day as he rides around the mountains.

Enjoying the wind on his face

The young rider also described the job as feeling liberating. Each completed order brought in tangible income, which he described as reassuring.

When asked if he felt as lonely as his moniker implied, he simply responded that he was born this way.

The young man, originally from Sichuan province, said he enjoys riding his motorcycle around the remote mountains and feeling the wind.

Mêdog County does experience frequent rain for around six months a year, which turns the roads slippery. Despite that, Mr Huang single-handedly connects food businesses to customers in the region.

Featured image adapted from 快科技.