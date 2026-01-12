M’sia GrabFood rider moved to tears after mechanic fixes motorbike for free, made just S$2 that day

Mechanic waives repair fees for struggling GrabFood rider, leaves him in tears

A GrabFood delivery rider in Malaysia was overcome with emotion after a mechanic waived all repair fees upon learning that the rider had earned just RM7 (about S$2) for the entire day.

The touching encounter was shared on TikTok by influencer and mechanic Abang Minyak Hitam Jalanan, and has since drawn widespread attention for its display of kindness and empathy.

@minyakhitamjalanan_ Cerita ptg semalam, mase tu aku dekat tasik Ikea Damansara, mmg lepas pukol 5ptg aku selalu akan balik rumah dulu amik minyak hitam yang dah jual di tasik Ikea, aku baru je nak jalan ade seorg abg ni call.. Abg: Assalamualaikum abg, boleh tolong ke rantai saya tersangkut, dekat spoket blkg, boleh ke abg tolong saya.. 🧑🏻‍🔧: w’asalam ye abg, abg bagi location & gambar dekat mana.. Abg food: baik abg, nanti saya bagi location & gambar.. saya pun dah tak tahu nak buat ape ni, ade dua tiga org berti tapi tak blh nak buat.. ” Abg ni bagi location, aku tgok location dekat highway LDP, aku video call dia, sekali jalan sekali aku nak balik rumah” 🧑🏻‍🔧: ok abg tunggu kjap dalam 3 4min saya sampai.. Abg food: baik abg saya tunggu abg tepi jalan ni.. ” Aku sampai² je dia cakap dgn aku” Abg food: rantai tersangkut abg, saya jatuh motor dekat depan tu selamat la takde kerata blkg saya tadi, 🧑🏻‍🔧: alhamdulillah selamat abg takde ape² sgt.. Abg food: abg bukak rantai tu, nanti saya suruh kawan saya datang tolak dekat ruma.. barang saya dah beli tapi takde Mase nak pasang.. ” Dalam hati aku cakap, dia ni tak cukup duit ni, dgn brak pad pun abis langsung, aku Tuka brak pad dia, dalam 2 3min dia call isteri mungkin suruh bank in..sebab tadi dia kata saya baru dua Oder abg, ni pun Oder rm3.50 je, dalam hati aku, takpe mungkin rezeki abg ni, aku pakai la duit infaq sebelum ni ade lagi.. dia btl² memerlukan.. aku dah siap Tuka brek pad dia, abg sekali la Tuka rantai.” ” Aku pun Tukar rantai ape semua, sekali tgok muke dia macam cerita papa Zola plk, aku pun cakap la tak payahlah bayar anggap la rezeki, Ya Allah dia terus menangis 😭, aku pun sekali menangis 😭 Allahu Akbar 😔” “Aku jalankan amanah orang yang sungguh berat bagi aku, ya Allah engkau permudahkan urusan abg ni & terus kuat mencari nafkah amin²🤲🏻” #fyp #alhamdulillah #masukberandafyp ♬ original sound – romiez – romiez

Called to help a stranded rider near IKEA Damansara

Upon arriving at the scene near IKEA Damansara in Selangor, the mechanic found the rider sitting on the kerb, with his motorcycle parked by the roadside.

As seen in the footage, he opened his toolbox and began working on the motorcycle, which had suffered a mechanical issue.

When the rider later tried to settle the repair costs, the mechanic waved him off, saying there was no need for any payment.

The rider was visibly overwhelmed and broke down in tears, prompting the mechanic to comfort him with a brief pat on the back and a hug.

Mechanic called to fix jammed motorcycle chain

Explaining what happened, the mechanic said the incident took place at around 5pm.

He had been on his way home to collect engine oil when he received a distressed call from the GrabFood rider.

The rider told him that his motorcycle chain had become jammed in the rear sprocket while he was travelling along the Damansara-Puchong Expressway.

Several passers-by had stopped earlier to help, but none were able to fix the issue.

After requesting the rider’s location and photos of the problem, the mechanic headed over.

Rider only earned S$2 for the day

Upon inspection, the mechanic found that the jammed chain had caused the rider to fall from his motorcycle.

Fortunately, there were no vehicles behind him at the time of the incident.

As repairs were underway, the rider suggested removing the chain so that a friend could tow the motorcycle home, explaining that he had already bought replacement parts but did not have time to install them.

While working on the bike, the mechanic noticed that the brake pads were severely worn down and decided to replace them as well.

A few minutes later, the rider was seen calling his wife, believed to be to arrange a bank transfer to pay for the repairs.

He also shared that he had only managed to complete two delivery orders that day, each paying RM3.50 (S$1), bringing his total earnings to just RM7.

Mechanic declined payment upon discovering his struggle

After replacing the brake pads and fixing the chain and other components, the mechanic told the rider that the entire service would be free of charge, using donated funds he had received earlier.

The two shared a brief embrace before the rider mounted his motorcycle and continued on his way.

Following the video’s circulation online, many netizens took to the comments section to praise the mechanic for his generosity and compassion.

Among them was the official TikTok account of the popular Malaysian animated film ‘Papa Pipi Zola’, which wished the rider well and thanked the mechanic for his sincere help.

