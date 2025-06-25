Lorry passenger dies after accident involving 2 lorries on CTE, 1 driver arrested

2 people sent to hospital after accident involving 2 lorries on CTE

A 34-year-old man who was a passenger in a lorry has died after his lorry got into an accident with another lorry along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday (25 June).

Footage of the accident posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed one of the lorries falling sideways on the expressway.

2 lorries travelling in lane 2 & 3 of CTE get into accident

In the clip, one of the lorries was driving in lane 3 (third lane from the right) of the CTE while the other was in lane 2.

The lorry in lane 2, which was just behind the other lorry, then veered slightly to the left.

This led to an apparent collision, causing the lorry in lane 3 to be knocked towards the left.

As it reached the road shoulder, it first tipped to the left, spilling its contents across the road.

It then tipped towards the right and eventually fell in a cloud of dust.

3 out of 4 lanes blocked due to CTE accident

According to a photo taken by Lianhe Zaobao, the lorry that was in lane 2 also sustained damage, with its front-left area crumpled and its windscreen shattered.

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 were also blocked off by the police at the scene, causing a massive jam as traffic was forced to squeeze through one lane only.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X posted at 1.57pm that an accident had occurred on the CTE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Braddell Road exit.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 2, 3 and 4.

Five minutes later, it posted that the accident had caused congestion till the Pan-Island Expressway (Changi) exit.

At 2.39pm, the jam stretched till the Moulmein Road exit, and at 5.20pm — more than three hours after the accident — it started from Cairnhill Circle entrance, which is more than 6km away.

People in both lorries injured in CTE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.55pm on 25 June.

It took place along the CTE towards the SLE, and involved two lorries.

Two people were sent to the hospital:

a 34-year-old male lorry passenger, who was unconscious

a 32-year-old male driver from the other lorry, who was conscious

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, the lorry passenger subsequently passed away.

Lorry passenger’s leg was reportedly severed

The lorry passenger was found trapped in his seat, SCDF also said.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

However, his lower leg had been severed due to the accident, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Lorry driver arrested

Additionally, a 24-year-old male lorry driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death, SPF said.

He was driving the lorry that the deceased was riding in.

Police investigations are ongoing.

