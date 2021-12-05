Lorry Topples To Its Side After Accident On Kian Teck Avenue

Driving large vehicles requires more concentration and attention on the road than usual, especially if you’re not familiar with the vehicle’s dimensions.

Unfortunately, 2 lorries were involved in an accident at Kian Teck Avenue on 26 Nov, with one of the vehicles toppling over as a result.

Dashcam footage captured the entire incident as it unfolded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed 4 people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in the aftermath of the accident.

Lorry gets into an accident with another in Jurong

Footage of the accident was captured with a dashcam and uploaded onto the Traffics accident.SG Facebook group on Thursday (2 Dec).

In the 30-second clip, a white lorry travels along the road and reaches a junction.

However, as soon as it drives past, another truck appears from the left and collides with it.

The angle of the impact causes the white lorry to topple to its side, presumably with the drivers still inside the vehicle.

Seconds after the collision, a man’s silhouette approaches the lorry before the video ends.

4 sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital

Photos of the aftermath accompanied the video in the Facebook post.

Several people came forward to help the affected passengers.

One of the pictures also shows a man standing in the white lorry’s driver seat, perhaps trying to get out of the vehicle.

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to an accident along 28 Kian Teck Drive.

After arriving at the scene, SCDF personnel conveyed 4 people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at the moment.

Wishing the victims a speedy recovery

The impact of the crash looked severe. But hopefully, the 4 victims suffered only minor injuries.

As police investigations are ongoing, we also hope they can get to the bottom of the accident and determine the cause of it.

MS News wishes the victims a speedy recovery.

