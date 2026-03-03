Man in Taiwan killed after lorry driver allegedly fails to notice traffic, car crushed between 2 vehicles

Driver dies after car crushed between two lorries on Taiwan highway

A man in Taiwan died after his car was crushed between two heavy vehicles in a three-vehicle collision on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway.

The fatal accident occurred at about 7.51am on Tuesday (3 March) between Luzhu and the Gaoke area in Kaohsiung, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Lorry driver allegedly failed to notice traffic ahead

Preliminary police investigations indicate that a 48-year-old man surnamed Chen was driving a lorry in the outer lane during the morning rush hour when he allegedly failed to notice traffic conditions ahead.

His vehicle struck the white passenger car driven by 44-year-old Mr Guo at high speed, pushing it into a container lorry driven by a 46-year-old man surnamed Bao.

Mr Guo’s car was trapped between the two heavy vehicles and severely compressed, with the car crushed into mangled wreckage.

Victim pronounced dead in hospital

Emergency responders took nearly an hour to extricate Mr Guo from the mangled vehicle using hydraulic rescue tools.

He had no signs of breathing or a heartbeat when he was pulled from the car and was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The collision blocked the middle and outer lanes, causing traffic congestion of about 8km.

According to reports, Mr Guo worked as a sales representative. He lived in Tainan and commuted daily by car to Luzhu for work.

His wife was said to be devastated after receiving news of his death and identifying his body.

Lorry driver investigated for negligent homicide

Chen has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Alcohol tests conducted on all three drivers showed no signs of drink driving at the time of the accident.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News and SET News.