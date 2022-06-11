Lorry Flips Sideways After CTE Accident, Man Arrested For Drink Driving & Hurting Public Servant

Lorry Flips Sideways After CTE Accident On 11 Jun

While traffic on our roads is relatively clear on most Saturday mornings, that wasn’t the case along CTE on 11 Jun.

In the early hours of 11 Jun, an accident along CTE caused a lorry to flip sideways — three individuals were conveyed to the hospital as a result.

A 27-year-old driver involved in the accident has since been arrested for drink driving and causing hurt to a public servant.

Lorry flipped sideways after accident along CTE near Braddell

Footage shared on Facebook showed a white truck resting on its sides on the side of the road.

The toppled lorry blocked off the two rightmost lanes, causing a buildup of vehicles as traffic funnelled into the ‘narrow’ passage.

Meanwhile, at the accident site, debris was seen scattered near the lorry, presumably from the goods that the heavy vehicle was carrying.

Besides LTA personnel, police and EMAS Recovery officers were also seen at the scene.

Man arrested for drink driving & causing hurt to public servant

In response to MS News queries, SCDF confirmed that the accident happened along northbound CTE after the Braddell Road exit.

Two passengers were reportedly trapped in a car and had to be freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

According to The Straits Times (ST), three individuals, comprising the two passengers and a lorry driver, were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Separately, a 27-year-old man has been arrested for two suspected charges:

Drink driving

Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Speedy recovery to those with injuries

Though the police are still looking into the accident, it’s indeed troubling if the driver’s alleged offences are true.

We hope those conveyed to the hospital will make a speedy and smooth recovery from their injuries.

If you know anyone who was caught in the unusual CTE jam this morning, tag them in the comments so they know why.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lim Thomas on Facebook.