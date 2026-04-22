Lorry container door swings open on Taiwan road, truck driver gets out to help shut it

Truck driver helps close lorry door that swung open on the road

Sometimes, a quick act of kindness can prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

In Taiwan, a truck driver helped shut a container lorry door that had swung open while the vehicle was on the road, averting what could have been a serious accident.

According to the original poster (OP) on Threads, the incident took place on Monday (20 April) along Minsheng Road in Dayuan District, Taoyuan City.

Truck driver gets off vehicle to help close door

The lorry was travelling in a left-turn lane and was about to head towards a highway ramp when its container door came loose.

Footage shared by the OP shows a container lorry travelling along the road with its door wide open.

As both vehicles slowed to a stop at a red light, a nearby truck driver edged closer and tried to push the door shut from his vehicle.

When that didn’t work, he got out and attempted to close it manually.

At the same time, the lorry driver had also stepped out and moved to the back of his vehicle.

Together, they managed to fully shut and secure the container door before continuing their journey.

Quick action prevented potential danger

“The most beautiful scenery in Taiwan is its people,” the OP wrote, praising the truck driver’s actions.

They noted that the situation was resolved just in time at a red light. Otherwise, the lorry would have turned onto a highway with its door still open.

While a traffic fine might have been minor, the OP pointed out that the real danger lay in the possibility of items falling out of the container.

Netizens praise act of kindness

Many netizens commended the truck driver for stepping in to help, with one commenting: “May good people live safe and peaceful lives.”

Others speculated how the lorry driver became aware of the issue, suggesting he may have spotted it through his mirrors or been alerted by other motorists.

Some also noted that poorly secured container doors are not uncommon, with drivers sometimes relying on makeshift fastening methods.

However, others were more critical, pointing out the potential risks involved.

One user noted that the assisting truck appeared to be carrying gas cylinders, warning that while nothing went wrong this time, any mishap could have affected nearby residents.

Also read: Villagers in M’sia use motorcycle to help stop train following its brake failure, no injuries reported

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Featured image adapted from @auxvkn2 on Threads.