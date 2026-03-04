Villagers in M’sia use motorcycle to help stop train following its brake failure, no injuries reported

Villagers in Sabah help stop train using motorcycle after brake failure

A group of quick-thinking villagers in Malaysia helped prevent a potential disaster by stopping a train that suffered a brake failure with a motorcycle on Tuesday (3 March) morning.

They placed motorcycle trolley on tracks to stop train

The Sabah State Railways (JKNS) train departed Tenom for Pangi at around 7.30am when it faced technical issues near Kilometre 134.

As the train’s brakes failed, the villagers placed a motorcycle trolley on the tracks, which successfully slowed the train and prevented it from derailing or crashing.

The train was carrying mostly teachers from SK Pangi.

All passengers and the driver were reportedly unharmed.

However, it is not clear how many people were on board, nor the cause of the brake failure.

A short clip circulating on social media shows passengers on their knees, praying for their safety as the train sped out of control.

Authorities called for full investigation

The Tenom-Pangi train service links west coast villagers to key areas, including the popular Padas white water rafting starting point.

Despite that, there have been recurring disruptions over the years due to technical and maintenance issues, according to the Daily Express.

Datuk Jamawi Jaafar, the State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister, has since been briefed on the situation.

He called for a full investigation into the incident by JKNS and urged them to take immediate measures to prevent future occurrences.

“I also call on the Public Works Department to immediately commence the Tenom-Pangi road project to provide an alternative route,” he said.

