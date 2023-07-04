Lorry Driver Allegedly Suffers Stroke In Jurong While Transporting Goods From JB, Now In Coma

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lorry Driver Suffers Suspected Stroke While Transporting Goods To Jurong

On 26 June, a Malaysian lorry driver fell into a coma after a suspected stroke at Jurong.

He had been transporting goods from Johor Bahru (JB) at the time of the incident.

His daughter said he is now undergoing treatment at the National University Hospital (NUH) intensive care unit.

Lorry driver had a stroke upon arriving at Jurong warehouse

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 58-year-old driver, Zainuddin, worked for a Malaysian company transporting goods between JB and Singapore daily.

At 7.50am on 26 June, he arrived at a distributor’s warehouse No. 37 in Joo Koon Circle and suddenly began convulsing.

Authorities then conveyed him to the NUH for treatment.

His eldest daughter said the company had informed her of her father’s admission into the intensive care unit of NUH, where he slipped into a coma.

In a video of the incident she provided, Zainuddin sat in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed and his body convulsing.

Driver has history of high blood pressure

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance and sent one person to NUH.

Zainuddin’s daughter added that she suspected her father had a stroke in the unloading area of the warehouse.

She said he had backed the vehicle into it, upon which it bumped into something. The accident could have been far more drastic, as the unloading area also had a slope.

Fortunately, Zainuddin managed to pull up the manual brake of the lorry in time.

She revealed that he had a long history of high blood pressure.

To earn a handling fee of RM100 (S$28), he would refrain from using an assistant for unloading and arranging the goods. Instead, Zainuddin preferred to carry out this task by himself.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.