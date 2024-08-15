53-year-old driver sent to hospital after lorry crashes into drain along Kallang Bahru

Lorry believed to have self-skidded during accident along Kallang Bahru

A male driver was sent to hospital after his lorry was involved in an accident in Kallang Bahru, the authorities said.

Photos taken by a MS News reader show the white lorry having mounted the kerb at the corner of a short cul-de-sac off Kallang Bahru.

The front of its cabin had also partially fallen into a shallow drain.

A photo of the accident, taken from another angle, showed that the lorry had flattened some of the shrubbery lining the perimeter wall of Ingram Micro Singapore’s office building.

The lorry did not seem to have sustained noticeable damage, though the door on the driver’s side was partially ajar.

Kallang Bahru lorry accident took place on 15 Aug

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 5.10pm on Thursday (15 Aug).

It involved a lorry that was driving along Kallang Bahru Road in the direction towards Geylang Bahru.

The lorry was believed to have self-skidded.

53-year-old lorry driver sent to hospital

The lorry driver, a 53-year-old man, was sent to hospital in a conscious state, SPF said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Investigations by the police are ongoing.

Car crashed into Admiralty drain on 7 Aug

The Kallang Bahru accident came more than a week after a car crashed into a drain in Admiralty on 7 Aug.

Photos of the incident show the car leaning completely vertically against the drain wall after the incident, with the front of the car completely smashed.

A 68-year-old male driver was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state, according to SCDF.

Also read: Car Goes Up Ang Mo Kio Footpath & Lands In Drain, 76-Year-Old Driver Taken To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.