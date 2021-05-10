Lorry Skids On BKE & Narrowly Misses Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist

Recently, lorries on expressways have come under the spotlight for safety concerns.

On 5 May, motorists travelling along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) may have witnessed a near-miss involving a lorry and a motorcyclist in the evening.

After seemingly losing control and skidding, a lorry turns almost 180 degrees on the expressway, nearly colliding head-on with a motorcyclist.

But thankfully, the motorcyclist brakes just in time, siam-ing what could’ve been a disaster.

Lorry suddenly turns around on BKE

According to SG Road Vigilante, the accident occurred on Wednesday (5 May) evening around 5.40pm.

A video posted on its Facebook page shows vehicles travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), when a lorry suddenly starts to skid.

It then turns nearly 180 degrees to face the opposite direction in a matter of mere seconds, colliding almost head-on with a travelling motorcyclist.

It seems that the driver lost control over the vehicle, causing it to fishtail on an expressway.

Whether there are passengers at the back of the lorry is unclear, but it looks like there are no injuries.

Motorcyclist brakes just in time

Despite the onset of such a sudden occurrence, the alert motorcyclist managed to hit the brakes in time.

Perhaps not travelling at high speed due to heavy traffic, he stops a few inches short of the lorry’s front bumper.

He then collected his cool and rode off after the heart-pumping moment.

Respect for the motorcyclist’s calmness

Despite not causing any injuries, a lorry fishtailing at the middle of an expressway poses serious safety hazards.

We hope that investigations can be carried out to find the cause of the problem and measures are taken to address it.

Meanwhile, kudos to the motorcyclist for keeping calm and acting in time.

