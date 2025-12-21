Lorry gets stuck in motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint, blocks it for hours

Motorcyclists forced to use car lane at Woodlands Checkpoint after lorry accident

A lorry somehow became stuck in the motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint, blocking the road for hours on Sunday (21 Dec) morning.

A photo posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, taken at 5.44am, showed the Singapore-registered lorry wedged between the fence and barrier of a road that was obviously too narrow for it.

Motorcycles were instead using the lane next to it.

Stuck lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint tilted to one side

Another photo posted by a netizen at 9.12am showed several officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at the scene, together with auxiliary police officers.

They were standing in the lane next to the motorcycle lane, which appeared to have also been closed off.

The stuck lorry was tilted to one side after having seemingly mounted the kerb on its left.

Motorcyclists forced to use car lanes

The accident took place at about 4.19am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A netizen commented in a Facebook group for border crossers that they saw the lorry stuck there at 4.25am.

A reader told the Chinese daily that his friend had been trying to cross the Causeway on his motorcycle when he came across the accident.

He was thus forced to use the car lane to clear customs, slowing down his journey considerably.

ICA confirmed the accident, saying that nobody was injured.

Motorcyclists would still be able to pass through Woodlands Checkpoint, but would be directed to the car lanes, it added.

Investigations were ongoing to determine how the lorry managed to get into the motorcycle lane.

Motorcycle lane blocked for hours

The motorcycle lane remained closed at 11am, several hours after the accident, according to Shin Min.

As it was a Sunday, the blockage did not lead to congestion at 8.16am as traffic was not heavy, according to the paper’s checks on the checkpoint.sg app.

However, a netizen travelling by bus said in a post on the Facebook group for border crossers that the Causeway was crowded in both directions at 11.10am, meaning she waited 30 minutes to get on a bus.

