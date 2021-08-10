Mum Appeals To Facebook For Information On Son’s Lost Owl Plushie

Many Singaporeans have grown up with their trust chou chou by their sides. These comfort objects are never too far from us and were usually gifted to us by our family members.

For that reason, they are prized possessions that cannot simply be replaced. So it must be quite distressing when a mother found out that her son’s favourite owl plushie was lost.

The desperate mother took to Facebook in hopes of finding the plushie which she had lost at East Coast Park (ECP) on 9 Aug.

Owl plushie believed to have dropped out of handbag at ECP

On Monday (9 Aug) night, a mother shared a Facebook post desperately appealing for information about a lost owl plushie.

According to the post, the woman and her son were at ECP earlier in the day. She guessed that the soft toy must’ve dropped from her handbag while she was on her way to the beach from the carpark.

As she felt guilty for her mistake, she pleads with anyone who has information about the missing plushie to come forward.

Mum shares pictures & videos of son with owl plushie

To help the cause, she also attached videos and pictures of her son’s interactions with the plushie in the Facebook post.

According to the woman, the owl plushie was a gift from her to her son when he was admitted to the hospital.

Her son was 11-months-old then and the plushie has stayed by his side ever since.

She also says that he would kiss and hug the plushie daily, proving his attachment to the soft toy.

Contact woman if you have information

Losing a prized possession is never a pleasant experience. One would do anything in their power to find it since this is something the mother’s son loves.

The power of social media has reunited many with not only belongings but even long-lost family members.

Hopefully, this mother’s desperate plea bears fruit and her son gets reunited with his beloved owl plushie.

If anyone has any information or perhaps have found the owl plushie in the East Coast Park area, please do not hesitate to reach out to the woman on Facebook.

