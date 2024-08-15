Man in US wins S$296K in lottery after picking the same numbers for 10 years

Man in US picks same lottery numbers for a decade, wins US$225K

Earlier this week, a man from Kentucky won US$225K (S$296K) in the lottery using the same numbers he’s been using for a decade straight.

According to WLKY News, he won the top prize for Kentucky Lottery’s Cash Ball 225 game.

Stuck with the same number for ten years

The Kentucky man said he enjoyed playing the lottery. When asked by officials why he picked the same numbers for ten years, he said, “I just played a quick pick once and kept playing those numbers.”

Those same numbers won him the prize when he bought the ticket around three weeks ago from Casey’s General Store in Beaver Dam.

Recounting the moment when he realised he had won, the man said that he was in his garden when he found out.

As he was looking at the winning numbers, he started recalling his favourite lottery numbers.

“I thought, ‘hey, I played 16. I played that number too!’” the man said.

Seeing the same numbers he had played for ten years looking back at him in the winning combination, the man realised that he had won.

Plans to retire soon

To confirm that he had won for sure, he went back to the store to get his ticket scanned.

Preferring to remain anonymous, the man told just one confidant about his big win.

He drove to the lottery headquarters on 23 July and cashed out a total of US$162K (S$213K) after taxes.

Although the man didn’t know what he wanted to do with the money yet, he did say he planned on retiring soon.

“I’m old and ready to retire. I’ll try to have some fun.”

