Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang spotted at walkabouts in Tampines, Punggol & Kovan, netizens urge ‘comeback’

Low Thia Khiang seen on the ground again at Workers’ Party walkabouts in Tampines, Punggol, and Kovan

Former Workers’ Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang was seen on the ground again last weekend, taking part in WP walkabouts in Kovan, Punggol, and Tampines.

The WP shared photos of the Hammer outreach on its Facebook page on Tuesday (3 Feb), with Mr Low clearly visible in the first two images alongside party members and volunteers.

Rare public appearances becoming more frequent

Mr Low, 69, is Singapore’s longest-serving opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and served as the de facto Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2018.

In 2024, he announced that he would not seek re-election, stepping aside alongside fellow WP MPs Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat to make way for younger leaders.

While he has remained on the WP’s Central Executive Committee since then, Mr Low has largely kept a low public profile.

However, his appearances at party walkabouts have become more frequent in recent months.

He was previously spotted during Hammer outreach events in Serangoon and Jalan Kayu on 18 Jan, where he stood beside WP member Kenneth Tiong in a group photo.

Earlier, on 12 Jan, Mr Low was also seen at the WP’s second Hammer outreach of the year in Sengkang and Punggol.

Netizens speculate about possible comeback

Mr Low’s renewed visibility has sparked speculation online, with some netizens calling for him to “make a comeback” and lead a team in future elections.

However, Mr Low has repeatedly stated that he has retired from electoral politics.

In 2024, when asked by a resident whether he would stand again, he said he was already retired and would not contest the next General Election.

“We got a younger generation that can move the party forward,” he said in an Instagram video posted on 7 Dec 2024. “They can do much better than me.”

Seen as lending support amid political developments

While it remains unclear whether Mr Low will ever return to frontline politics, observers believe his presence signals continued support for the party he helped shape over decades.

His recent appearances come amid a challenging period for the WP, following the removal of Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition in January after Parliament passed a motion deeming him unfit for the role.

Although Prime Minister Lawrence Wong invited the WP to nominate another MP for the position, the party declined, a decision that drew approval from many netizens.

For now, Mr Low appears content lending his presence and experience on the ground as the party continues its outreach efforts across Singapore.

Featured image from The Workers’ Party on Facebook.