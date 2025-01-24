Motorcyclist dies after traffic accident in Loyang, driver arrested

Motorcyclist dies after fatal Loyang accident on 24 Jan morning

A motorcyclist died after getting involved in a fatal traffic accident on Friday (24 Jan) morning.

Footage posted on the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page showed an ominous blue tent in the middle of a junction.

Debris, presumably from a motorcycle, were seen scattered across the road.

Several police officers were also seen standing near the junction in question.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene

In response to MS News queries, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at about 6.40am.

The accident involved a car and motorcycle and happened at the junction of Loyang Way and Loyang Lane.

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist & pillion rider die in accident with 2 lorries on BKE, causes congestion for hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Roads Accident on Facebook.