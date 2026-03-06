Lasting Power of Attorney Form 1 applications free for S’poreans

Lasting Power of Attorney Form 1 now free for all Singaporeans

Applications for the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) Form 1 will now be free of charge for all Singaporeans, announced Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming on Thursday (5 March).

The decision was made to “encourage more Singaporeans to plan early for their future”.

Mr Goh was responding to a question posed in Parliament by Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng.

Mr Yip had asked if the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) completed its consideration to extend the waiver for Singaporeans.

Previously, an LPA Form 1 application fee was S$70, but it had been waived for Singapore citizens until 31 March. Application fees for permanent residents (PRs) remain at S$90, and S$230 for foreigners.

“In the last few years, with the launch of the Office of the Public Guardian’s online portal and more visible legacy planning campaigns islandwide, we have seen a healthy uptake of LPA applications,” Mr Goh said.

The LPA Form 1 refers to a legal document that allows a person to voluntarily appoint others to make decisions on their behalf should they lose mental capacity one day.

Less than 15% of Singaporeans have made an LPA

As of 20 Feb, 404,000 Singaporeans have made an LPA, said Mr Goh. This amounts to roughly one in seven Singapore citizens.

Among Singaporeans aged 65 and above, 197,000, or around 25%, have done so.

However, Mr Goh noted that many still have not made an LPA, reiterating that it is “best to do so while we are still fit and healthy”.

He added: “Having an LPA in place will allow Singaporeans and our loved ones to have peace of mind, knowing there is someone we trust who will have legal authority to make decisions on our behalf, when we no longer can.”

Elderly may have difficulty understanding LPA

Mr Yip raised a separate point, stating that seniors may find it “difficult to understand” what an LPA is, as well as its importance.

He then asked if MSF would be able to step up public education levels on the topic of LPA.

Mr Yip also suggested having this available in multiple languages to make the process easier for the elderly.

In Mr Goh’s response, he stated that MSF is working on simplifying the messaging of their campaigns to ensure Singaporeans understand the importance and urgency of applying for an LPA.

“We are also working to make sure, in terms of languages, that we can reach out to all of our target audiences,” Mr Goh said.

Also read: Tallest-ever BTO flats at above 60 storeys to be built in Pearl’s Hill: Chee Hong Tat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube and My Legacy@LifeSG