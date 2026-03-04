Tallest-ever BTO flats at above 60 storeys to be built in Pearl’s Hill: Chee Hong Tat

Pearl’s Hill to see tallest public housing development yet, rising 60 storeys high

Singapore could soon see its tallest HDB flats yet, with new blocks rising above 60 storeys at Pearl’s Hill in Outram.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat unveiled the plans in Parliament on Wednesday (4 Mar), as part of broader efforts to boost housing supply and optimise land use.

The upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) project will be located near Outram Park MRT station and is expected to yield about 1,700 flats.

It will also mark the first time in more than 40 years that public housing is being built on Pearl’s Hill.

Pearl’s Hill project to be first of taller HDB developments

According to Mr Chee, the Pearl’s Hill development will stand on the former site of the old Outram Park Complex and is expected to be launched within the next few years.

It will comprise two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats, along with about 140 public rental units.

Currently, Singapore’s tallest HDB project is the 50-storey Pinnacle@Duxton, completed in 2009. The new Pearl’s Hill blocks will surpass that height.

The minister said that building upwards significantly increases yield.

“A 60-storey block can provide 50% nore flats compared to a 40-storey block, the height of most of our tallest HDB blocks today,” he said.

However, Mr Chee emphasised that taller developments will only proceed where suitable, with careful consideration given to design, spacing, and liveability.

Green features, sky gardens and barrier-free access planned

The estate will draw design inspiration from traditional Chinese mountain-and-water paintings.

“The residential blocks will be built with varying heights, like mountain ridges in a painting,” Mr Chee said.

Plans include enhanced accessibility, such as barrier-free links between Pearl’s Hill City Park and the nearby MRT station.

Over the next decade, around 6,000 public and private homes are expected to be progressively developed in the wider area as part of rejuvenation plans.

“Our vision is for residents to live amidst the tranquility of Pearl’s Hill, while remaining connected to the dynamic energy of the city,” Mr Chee added.

More two-room flexi flats amid strong demand

Beyond Pearl’s Hill, the Government is ramping up housing supply to meet demand — particularly from singles and seniors.

Over the next two years, the supply for two-room flexi flats will increase by nearly 50%.

While application rates for three-room and larger BTO flats have eased significantly since their 2020 peak, overall demand remains firm.

Mr Chee noted that the median first-timer application rate — which once hit nearly seven applicants per flat in 2020 — has fallen to between 1.1 and 1.9 in 2025.

In February’s latest launch, the rate dipped to 0.9 for first-timers, though it rose to 2.6 when second-timers were included.

Application rates among singles and seniors for two-room flexi remain comparatively higher, reflecting continued demand in that segment.

“The Government is looking at increasing the income ceiling for all buyers and lowering the eligibility age for singles to buy HDB flats,” Mr Chee said.

Schemes to help singles purchase larger flats with family members are under study as well.

1,600-unit BTO to launch in Toa Payoh West this October

Separately, Mr Chee announced a 1,600-unit BTO project near Caldecott MRT station in Toa Payoh West, set to launch in October.

This project will include 590 two-flexi room flats, 580 four-room flats, and 230 pubic rental units across five blocks.

240 assisted living flats will also be offered, the first in Toa Payoh.

These will feature senior-friendly fittings such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, alongside access to health and community services.

Mr Chee added that over the next decade, more than 10,000 new homes — including condominiums — will be introduced across Toa Payoh West and Mount Pleasant.

MND to balance housing needs and sustainability

Mr Chee said that older HDB estates will be “progressively redeveloped” through the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS).

“Our plan is to start with a few sites in the first half of the next decade, before scaling up the programme from late 2030s,” he added.

As developments come, the Ministry of National Development will continue balancing housing needs with conservation efforts.

“We have to be creative and think hard about how to optimise the use of every parcel of land,” Mr Chee said.

“As we develop and grow, we will keep an eye on conservation — preserving key green and blue spaces, and valuable pieces of our heritage.”

