New Bukit Panjang LRT Trains Sport Sleek Black Look, Replace First Gen Vehicles

LTA Announces Arrival Of New Bukit Panjang LRT Train

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has always endeavoured to improve the quality of public transport in Singapore. With that in mind, Bukit Panjang residents are next in line to enjoy the latest innovation.

Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT), the oldest light rail system in Singapore is currently undergoing a huge makeover.

On Tuesday (19 Apr), the LTA announced the arrival of brand-new BPLRT trains, sporting a sleek black look.

New Bukit Panjang LRT train has honeycomb designs & sleek black look

In a Facebook post, the LTA made an exciting announcement — the first new Bukit Panjang Light Rail Vehicle has arrived on our Little Red Dot.

Sporting a sleek black look, the design of the third generation train is a drastic change from the current 20-year-old vehicles.

Unlike the relatively plain turquoise design of the current LRT trains, the new ones spot clusters of turquoise, white, and grey honeycomb patterns.

The new vehicles will be replacing the current first-generation LRT trains that are still in operation since their introduction in 1999.

New trains have stronger air-con & improved door system

The new BPLRT trains also boast an enhanced air-con system, giving customers a break from Singapore’s warm and humid weather.

According to LTA, the vehicles will have features like a “high ventilation air-conditioner” and “smart climate control systems”.

Additionally, the improved door system on the new trains also ensures safer and smoother rides for everyone.

Given that there have been past incidents of BPLRT breaking down leading to residents walking on the train tracks, this will certainly be a welcome change.

On top of all these benefits, the BPLRT will also be more eco-friendly since they utilise energy-efficient LED lights.

Cheers to more comfortable rides

While some Bukit Panjang residents may miss the familiar LRT trains, we’re sure that many will certainly embrace these new exciting changes.

Hopefully, the other new vehicles will arrive in Singapore soon so that we can all enjoy the new designs in their full glory.

Featured image by Land Transport Authority on Facebook.