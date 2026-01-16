LTA books 397 vehicles for illegal parking & modifications such as decorative lamps in December 2025

Illegal modifications and parking violations land 397 vehicles in trouble during December checks

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it booked 397 vehicles islandwide in December for illegal parking and unauthorised vehicle modifications, following two enforcement operations conducted during the year-end holiday period.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday (14 Jan), LTA said its enforcement officers continued working through the festive season to ensure road safety.

Majority booked for parking offences

According to LTA, 272 vehicles were booked for parking violations.

Meanwhile, 125 vehicles were caught with illegal modifications.

Among the most common offences observed were decorative lamps and improper number plates, both of which are prohibited under LTA regulations.

Penalties for illegal modifications

LTA reminded motorists that unauthorised vehicle modifications carry serious penalties.

Under current regulations, illegal vehicle modifications can result in fines of up to S$5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months.

Repeat offenders face double the penalties.

For improper number plates, offenders may be fined up to S$1,000 and/or jailed for up to three months, with enhanced penalties for repeat offences.

Illegal parking offences carry varying penalties depending on vehicle type and violation, with first-time offenders facing fines of up to S$300, and higher penalties for repeat cases.

What counts as a vehicle modification

According to LTA’s OneMotoring website, a vehicle modification refers to replacing, adding, or removing components such that the vehicle differs from the original manufacturer’s specifications. These may be performance-related or cosmetic.

Motorists are advised to consult their vehicle owner’s manual or dealer before making changes, and to ensure all modifications comply with LTA guidelines.

LTA also stressed that any person, including workshops, involved in illegally modifying or using such vehicles may be prosecuted.

Modifications requiring approval

Certain modifications require prior approval from LTA.

These include changes to engines, exhaust systems, turbochargers, transmissions, traction batteries and motors, as well as motorcycle aftermarket lighting assemblies.

However, several modifications are not allowed at all, as they may compromise safety or cause public nuisance. These include:

Decorative lamps

Aftermarket daytime running lamps

Air horns

Tow hooks

Spot lamps

Tinted or masked vehicle lamps

Nitrous injection devices, and more

Guidelines for motorcycle modifications are developed in consultation with the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association (SMCTA).

LTA advised motorists seeking clarification or wishing to appeal on modification and inspection matters to contact the authority via its official channels on the OneMotoring website.

