900 non-compliant AMDs seized in 2025 as LTA continues crackdown on illegal devices

LTA seizes 900 non-compliant active mobility devices in 2025, 67 impounded in December alone

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has seized 900 non-compliant Active Mobility Devices (AMDs) in 2025, as part of its ongoing crackdown on unsafe riding and illegal devices.

In a Facebook update on Friday (9 Jan), LTA said the enforcement action reflects its commitment to taking firm measures against errant riders who flout safety regulations.

Enforcement team detects 150 offences in December

In December alone, LTA’s Active Mobility Enforcement Officer (AMEO) team detected more than 150 offences.

Enforcement operations were intensified in known AMD hotspots such as Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang, and Sembawang.

As a result, 67 devices were impounded for failing to meet LTA’s safety requirements.

AMDs have been under the spotlight in recent years, following several serious incidents.

In 2019, a 65-year-old cyclist was killed after a non-compliant e-scooter crashed into her at Bedok.

More recently, two teenagers were hospitalised after a collision with a car while riding a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) in Dec 2025.

Non-compliant AMDs pose risks even when not in use

Beyond road safety concerns, illegal AMDs also pose fire hazards when left unattended or improperly charged.

According to annual figures from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), fires involving AMDs rose by 21.8% year-on-year, increasing from 55 cases in 2023 to 67 cases in 2024.

In a parliamentary reply in Nov 2025, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow revealed that there were, on average, 153 off-road accidents involving AMDs each year.

He added that the figure may be an underestimate, as some incidents may go unreported or be settled privately between parties.

Netizens support tougher enforcement

LTA’s announcement drew strong reactions online.

Many netizens praised the enforcement, commending the authority for taking action to improve public safety.

Others, however, expressed scepticism, arguing that even stricter measures and more consistent enforcement were needed to curb reckless behaviour and prevent further incidents.

Under Singapore law, users caught riding illegal AMDs can face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders risk fines of up to S$20,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 months.

More information on safe AMD use can be found on LTA’s website.

Read more: LTA seizes over 600 non-compliant AMDs, catches 8 retailers selling unsafe mobility devices

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.