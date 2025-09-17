LTA seizes over 600 non-compliant AMDs, catches 8 retailers selling unsafe mobility devices

More than 600 non-compliant AMDs seized and eight errant retailers caught during enforcement by LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has stepped up its enforcement blitz against non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) and the retailers who sell them.

Between January and August this year, officers seized more than 600 of these devices.

At least eight errant retailers have also been caught flouting regulations.

Retailers caught, hundreds of risky devices off the streets

In a Facebook update on 16 Sept, LTA revealed that seven retailers had already been caught during its enforcement efforts, totalling around 30 offences regarding the sale of non-compliant mobility devices.

On 15 Sept, another retailer was nabbed, and 11 more non-compliant AMDs were seized.

According to LTA, non-compliant AMDs pose serious fire risks, particularly when fitted with unauthorised or modified batteries.

It cited a recent incident in an HDB estate, where a fire broke out after a personal mobility device (PMD) battery, purchased from a second-hand online source instead of an authorised retailer, caught fire.

LTA reminded the public to buy only from reputable retailers.

One should also check for defects and modifications when considering second-hand devices or components.

Tough penalties for errant sellers

LTA stressed that errant sellers face hefty punishments: Fines of up to S$40,000, jail terms of up to 24 months, or both.

It added that enforcement operations will continue “to take firm action against errant active mobility users and retailers” in order to safeguard the public and reduce fire risks.

For consumers, the message is clear: Stick to authorised sources and check your devices regularly.

More information on safe AMD use can be found on LTA’s website.

Netizens call for even tougher measures

Some Facebook users urged LTA to go further, suggesting stricter penalties or even a ban on AMD imports into Singapore.

One Facebook user proposed a “stiffer penalty” for errant sellers to address the root of the problem.

Others called for more on-the-ground enforcement, such as deploying officers at park connectors during peak evening hours.

Still, a number of commenters praised the LTA for cracking down on unsafe devices and urged them to keep it up.

