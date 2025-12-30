2 teenage boys riding PMD sent to hospital after colliding with car in Yishun

Teenagers riding PMD collide with car at road junction in Yishun

Two 13-year-old boys were sent to the hospital after the personal mobility device (PMD) they were riding collided with a car in Yishun.

A video of the accident posted on Telegram showed the duo rushing across the road junction before they were hit by the car.

Car tries to turn right at Yishun road junction

The dashcam footage, which had a time stamp of 11.09pm on Sunday (28 Dec), showed the camcar travelling on Yishun Ring Road.

It approached the junction with Yishun Avenue 2 in the right-turning lane.

As the green light is in the car’s favour, the driver proceeds to make a right turn.

Car crashes into PMD

However, a PMD suddenly emerged from Yishun Avenue 2 and crossed the junction at high speed despite vehicles having stopped at the red light.

Riding the PMD were two boys, with one seated behind the other.

The camcar could not avoid them and ended up crashing into them.

The impact threw both boys and their PMD across the road junction.

According to another video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, an ambulance later arrived and paramedics attended to the boys.

2 13-year-old boys sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.10pm on 28 Dec.

It took place at the junction of Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 2, and involved a PMD and a car.

Two people – a 13-year-old male PMD rider and his 13-year-old male pillion rider — were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.15pm, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

