Man in M’sia wins S$3.1 million jackpot, credits ‘lucky incense’ he bought on Vesak Day

Man wins S$3.1 million jackpot after buying ‘lucky incense’ on Vesak Day

A bank employee from Johor became an overnight millionaire after winning RM10.38 million (S$3.13 million) in a recent Toto 4D Jackpot draw, thanks to a unique combination of personal digits and numbers from lucky incense he bought on Vesak Day.

According to Sports Toto Malaysia, the 49-year-old struck gold with the winning pair of 3866 and 5899.

He revealed that the inspiration for his bet came from his identity card (IC) number and a temple ritual on Vesak Day.

Placed bets using combined number from his IC & incense

The lucky punter had reportedly bought a “special incense” that unveiled numbers as it burned — a spiritual practice he believed in strongly.

He combined these numbers with numbers from his IC and placed bets over six consecutive draws. His persistence finally paid off when the jackpot numbers matched.

Plans to spend money on trips around the world

Claiming his prize at Sports Toto’s Kuala Lumpur headquarters, the man said he has been a long-time supporter of TOTO 4D, and has longed for his lucky day.

Despite his sudden windfall, he remains grounded. The man shared that he has no intention of leaving his job and plans to use the money to travel the world with his wife, creating unforgettable memories along the way.

