M’sian man hits S$5.78M lottery jackpot with combination of hotel room & car plate numbers

Malaysian man hits S$5.78M lottery jackpot by punting on hotel room & car plate numbers

A Malaysian man walked away with over RM19 million (S$5.78 million) from the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot.

His secret formula? The combination of his hotel room number in Thailand and his family’s car plate number.

Malaysian man promises to start business & donate to charity using proceeds

According to Malaysia news outlet China Press, the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot hit a historic high for last Saturday’s (3 May) draw.

The combined prize — comprising the Jackpot 1 and Jackpot 2 prizes — came up to S$37,141,783 (S$11,300,874) — the highest in history.

Winner credits winnings to hotel room and family’s car plate numbers

Alas, the jackpot pool was split between 11 lucky tickets.

The biggest winner turned out to be a man in his late 30s, who punted on a sentimental set of numbers:

0725 — the hotel room number from his recent holiday in Bangkok

3666 — the car plate number of a family member’s vehicle

The set of numbers reportedly netted him a cool RM19 million (S$5,78 million) windfall.

“This money will help me clear all my debts and kick-start my own business. I also plan to donate a portion to charity as a way of giving back to society,” said the lucky punter.

As for the 10 other winning tickets, they were placed through the House Share System Bet (HSSB), where a group of punters pool pull funds together for a shared stake.

One such HSSB group winner shared: “Everyone in our company pooled money to bet. Our boss contributed the most and promised to use the winnings to fund a luxury company retreat for all staff members.”

S$6 million would’ve shifted to Jackpot 2 if no top prize winner emerged

A Da Ma Cai spokesperson revealed that the Jackpot prize took over a month to accumulate from RM10 million (S$3.04 million) to RM35 million (S$10.65 million).

“Although the jackpot rollover effect comes into play when Jackpot 1 exceeds RM30 million, it was not activated this time due to a Jackpot 1 winner emerging,” the spokesperson added.

Under the jackpot rollover mechanism, if Jackpot 1 exceeds RM30 million (S$9.13 million) with no winner, but there is at least one winner for Jackpot 2 in the same draw, RM20 million (S$6.09 million) from Jackpot 1 would be added to Jackpot 2.

This means Jackpot 2 winners could end up sharing over RM10 million (S$3.04 million) in prizes.

Also read: Man in M’sia wins S$3.5M lottery jackpot after following advice from feng shui master



Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Da Ma Cai on Facebook. Picture on the left is for illustration purposes only.