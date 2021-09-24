Driver In 2019 Lucky Plaza Car Crash Sentenced To 30 Months’ Jail

Back in Dec 2019, an unfortunate accident involving a car and a group of domestic workers at Lucky Plaza occurred. In total, 6 women were harmed, with 2 of them passing on.

The driver in question was subsequently charged in court in 2020 for 3 charges under the Road Traffic Act.

On 24 Sep, the court arrived at a verdict, with the judge sentencing the driver to 2.5 years in jail and a 10-year driving ban.

Driver in Lucky Plaza accident banned from driving for 10 years

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Chong Kim Hoe pleaded guilty to 3 counts of dangerous driving on Friday (24 Sep).

The fatal accident happened in 2019 when he ploughed his car into a group of domestic workers near Lucky Plaza.

Chong had reportedly driven off the course of the road and in the direction of the domestic workers, who were sitting near a railing outside the mall.

The car apparently crashed through the railing and landed on a road leading to Lucky Plaza’s car park, dragging the women along with it.

4 women sustained injuries and 2 others passed away after succumbing to theirs in the aftermath of the accident.

Since Chong pleaded guilty, the court sentenced him to 2 years and 6 months in jail. They also banned him from driving any vehicles for 10 years, noted ST.

Hope affected families can find closure

Though some time has passed since the fateful accident, the void left behind in the wake of the lives lost can surely be felt by their loved ones to this day.

We hope that with the sentencing, the victims’ families can find some semblance of closure to the incident. MS News extends our condolences once again.

