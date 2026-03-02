Total lunar eclipse to be seen in S’pore on 3 March, Science Centre hosting free viewing event

Full lunar eclipse to appear in Singapore on 3 March, last one till 2028

A total lunar eclipse will light up the skies over Singapore on Tuesday (3 March), offering a spectacle that is not to be missed.

The celestial event is expected to be visible islandwide from 7.47pm to 9.17pm, giving skywatchers a rare chance to witness the phenomenon.

According to the Observatory at Science Centre Singapore, this will be the last total lunar eclipse visible here until 31 Dec 2028.

Interestingly, the eclipse also falls on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year.

What is a ‘Blood Moon’?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can appear orange or dark red, a phenomenon often referred to as a “Blood Moon”.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this happens when Earth blocks most of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

The small amount of light that still reaches the lunar surface passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which filters out shorter wavelengths of light and allows longer red wavelengths to reach the lunar surface.

As NASA describes it, it is almost as if “all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon”.

When and how to spot the eclipse in Singapore

The total lunar eclipse is expected to be visible from 7.47pm to 9.17pm.

After 9.17pm, the Moon will remain in the penumbra, the outer part of Earth’s shadow, before gradually returning to its usual brightness. Visibility will depend on weather conditions.

Those who prefer a guided experience can head to Science Centre Singapore, which is hosting a complimentary viewing event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration for telescope viewing begins at 6pm at the main entrance.

Telescope viewing will start from 7.47pm, or when the Moon becomes visible, depending on weather conditions.

Due to anticipated high interest, each visitor will be given up to one minute at the telescope.

For safety and logistical reasons, personal telescopes and tripods are strictly not permitted on the premises.

Visitors can also opt for a S$4 bundle, which includes telescope viewing and a 20-minute live digital planetarium show at the Omni-Theatre.

Showtimes are at 5pm, 5.40pm, 8.10pm and 8.50pm, with each ticket valid for one show only and non-refundable.

In the event of wet weather, telescope viewing will not be possible, though guests may still watch the livestream at the Marquee or on their personal devices.

Besides the eclipse, two planets will also be visible in the night sky that evening, giving stargazers even more reason to look up.

Featured image adapted from Void Deck and NASA, for illustration purposes only.