‘Blood Moon’ rises during total lunar eclipse, but clouds block S’pore stargazers’ view

Astronomy enthusiasts in Singapore witness ‘Blood Moon’ during total lunar eclipse despite cloudy skies

Astronomy enthusiasts in Singapore were treated to a rare celestial event in the early hours of Monday (8 Sept), when the moon briefly turned a reddish hue during a total lunar eclipse — the first visible here in almost three years.

The phenomenon, popularly known as a “Blood Moon”, reached its peak at 2.11am and was visible across the island.

The total eclipse began at 11.28pm on Sunday (7 Sept) and lasted until 4.55am on Monday.

Astronomy groups organised viewing sessions at locations including Punggol Drive, West Coast Park and Marina Bay.

However, many stargazers lamented the conditions, as thick clouds obscured the moon for most of the night.

Thick clouds marred the view

Despite the excitement surrounding the Blood Moon, cloud cover proved to be the biggest obstacle.

Members of The Astronomical Society of Singapore (TASOS), who set up their telescopes at Marina Bay, reported that the moon was “never out of the clouds”.

Elsewhere, some individuals managed to capture fleeting glimpses of the eclipse.

At a multi-storey car park in Boon Lay Drive, Loo Jia Siang filmed a timelapse showing the moon glowing orange for a brief moment before clouds swallowed it again.

He noted that it was “very cloudy” throughout the night and that the moon was “obscured most of the time”.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Loo said he had already noticed thick clouds before heading out and expected the challenge.

Still, he wanted to attempt a timelapse to highlight Singapore’s heavy cloud cover, even if capturing the Blood Moon itself proved difficult.

His patience eventually paid off when a short gap in the clouds allowed him to record the lunar phase.

He also took in the sight through his binoculars.

Over at Jurong Lake Gardens, another Facebook user managed to snap the moon’s reddish hue as it slipped between fast-moving clouds.

Interestingly, the dimmer light also revealed faint stars — a rare sight normally hidden by the moon’s brightness.

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon refers to the striking red glow of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse.

This happens when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the moon, and sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere is scattered, casting a reddish or coppery hue onto its surface.

The last total lunar eclipse visible in Singapore took place in 2022 and lasted for about three hours.

