Woman in M’sia gets lungs punctured 4 times due to secondhand smoking, urges others to be wary

Woman gets lungs punctured 4 times due to secondhand smoking

A Malaysian woman took to TikTok to share what secondhand smoke had done to her body, as a warning to those who smoke and those who are exposed to it.

In particular, Ms Sistihah said inhaling cigarette and vape smoke has caused her to acquire a severe lung condition that led her lungs to be punctured four times.

The post, which included photos of Ms Sistihah at the hospital and videos of a chest tube removing fluid from the lining around her lungs, has gained 3.2 million views since it was uploaded on 11 May.

Woman still suffers from nerve pain

Ms Sistihah said she posted her story to show that even secondhand smokers can be severely affected by smoking, after videos of smokers getting their lungs punctured went viral.

She shared that her left lung was punctured twice in 2017, while her right lung was punctured twice in 2019.

While she has since recovered, she still suffers from nerve pain whenever she lies on her back for a long time.

Ms Sistihah also explained that while her husband smokes and vapes, she acquired her lung condition before they were married.

She hopes for her husband to be able to stop smoking soon, saying she does not want to get sick again.

Netizens argue what should be done about smoking

Many commenters sympathised with Ms Sistihah, sharing their experiences of losing loved ones to smoking.

Some said people should just stay away from smokers, but others argued that smoking should not be done in public or in areas of the home where non-smokers can inhale the smell.

Others hoped the Malaysian government would regulate smoking in public places such as restaurants or ban cigarettes and vapes altogether to curb smoking-related conditions.

Some also said they are afraid of the effects of secondhand smoke, staying away whenever they encounter people who smoke in public.

However, they also expressed that smokers — whether family members or strangers — often cannot be told to stop.

Featured image adapted from @sistihah00 on TikTok.