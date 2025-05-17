 SG Election Notice
GE 2025: Click here for the latest updates.

‘There’s still time to quit’: M’sian man warns against vaping in haunting message days before death

International Latest News

His vaping habit reportedly left his heart functioning at just 3%.

By - 17 May 2025, 3:48 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Malaysian man leaves haunting message about vaping before dying 10 days later

E-vaporisers, also known as vapes, have been increasingly popular among youths today, prompting Singapore authorities to step up enforcement against users and suppliers.

Across the Causeway in Malaysia, a man, who was hooked on vaping for years, recorded a haunting message warning youths to stay away from vapes.

He died 10 days after posting the video.

vaping haunting message video

Source: @radzirockrider on TikTok

Man started vaping due to stress, gets hooked

On 28 April, Mohd Radzi Mustaffa posted a six-minute video recorded from a hospital bed.

Between bouts of heavy coughing, the 44-year-old former air force personnel told viewers that he started vaping in 2019 due to work-related stress.

Since then, Mohd Radzi has been seemingly inseparable from his vape device:

I vaped so much that I would have my vape in one hand and the other on the motorcycle handlebar.

In the video, Mohd Radzi also held up a surgical bag containing yellow liquid and pus drained from his lungs.

vaping haunting message video 2

Source: @radzirockrider on TikTok

Before getting exposed to vaping, Mohd Radzi was a heavy smoker and consumed about 40 sticks a day.

Vaping habit left heart functioning at 3%

Alas, Mohd Radzi’s days of smoking caught up with him.

Two weeks before the video, he was admitted to the hospital for heart failure.

vaping haunting message 6

Source: @radzirockrider on TikTok

Mohd Radzi said that he had stopped vaping for two days before that, and suffered breathing difficulties due to his weak heart.

At the hospital, he was reportedly sedated and given oxygen to stay alive.

vaping haunting message oxygen treatment

Source: @radzirockrider on TikTok

The former air force personnel even claimed that his heart was functioning at only 3%.

Having suffered first-hand the harmful effects of vaping, Mohd Radzi said:

To the young generation, stop vaping. There’s still time and hope.

Mohd Radzi passed away on 7 May, about 10 days after the video was posted.

Netizens thanked deceased for haunting message against vaping

Nonetheless, it appears there was a silver lining to Mohd Radzi’s tragic tale — netizens seemingly listened to his advice and started putting their vape devices away.

This netizen, who similarly picked up the vaping habit in 2019, said he has since gotten rid of his vape device and also asked others to pray for his success.

vaping haunting message comment 1

Source: TikTok
Translation: I got rid of my vape today … been smoking since 2019, first nanostix, then NGC until now ….. pray for my success.

Another TikTok user said that she pleaded with her husband to stop vaping after watching the video, and prayed he would have the mental fortitude to kick the habit for good.

comment 2

Source: TikTok
Translation: I hugged my husband … I cried and begged him to stop … sad … everyone is worried … may Allah grant my husband the right to stop smoking vape … amin

Naturally, many also thanked Mohd Radzi for his parting words and left messages expressing their condolences.

comment 3

Source: TikTok
Translation: Condolences to the family. May we all benefit from this message.

Also read: 15 fined in S’pore for posting vaping content on social media, over 6,800 listings removed

15 fined in S’pore for posting vaping content on social media, over 6,800 listings removed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @radzirockrider on TikTok and TikTok

Article written by:

Jay Lo
Jay Lo
  • More From Author