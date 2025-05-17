‘There’s still time to quit’: M’sian man warns against vaping in haunting message days before death

Malaysian man leaves haunting message about vaping before dying 10 days later

E-vaporisers, also known as vapes, have been increasingly popular among youths today, prompting Singapore authorities to step up enforcement against users and suppliers.

Across the Causeway in Malaysia, a man, who was hooked on vaping for years, recorded a haunting message warning youths to stay away from vapes.

He died 10 days after posting the video.

Man started vaping due to stress, gets hooked

On 28 April, Mohd Radzi Mustaffa posted a six-minute video recorded from a hospital bed.

Between bouts of heavy coughing, the 44-year-old former air force personnel told viewers that he started vaping in 2019 due to work-related stress.

Since then, Mohd Radzi has been seemingly inseparable from his vape device:

I vaped so much that I would have my vape in one hand and the other on the motorcycle handlebar.

In the video, Mohd Radzi also held up a surgical bag containing yellow liquid and pus drained from his lungs.

Before getting exposed to vaping, Mohd Radzi was a heavy smoker and consumed about 40 sticks a day.

Vaping habit left heart functioning at 3%

Alas, Mohd Radzi’s days of smoking caught up with him.

Two weeks before the video, he was admitted to the hospital for heart failure.

Mohd Radzi said that he had stopped vaping for two days before that, and suffered breathing difficulties due to his weak heart.

At the hospital, he was reportedly sedated and given oxygen to stay alive.

The former air force personnel even claimed that his heart was functioning at only 3%.

Having suffered first-hand the harmful effects of vaping, Mohd Radzi said:

To the young generation, stop vaping. There’s still time and hope.

Mohd Radzi passed away on 7 May, about 10 days after the video was posted.

Netizens thanked deceased for haunting message against vaping

Nonetheless, it appears there was a silver lining to Mohd Radzi’s tragic tale — netizens seemingly listened to his advice and started putting their vape devices away.

This netizen, who similarly picked up the vaping habit in 2019, said he has since gotten rid of his vape device and also asked others to pray for his success.

Another TikTok user said that she pleaded with her husband to stop vaping after watching the video, and prayed he would have the mental fortitude to kick the habit for good.

Naturally, many also thanked Mohd Radzi for his parting words and left messages expressing their condolences.

